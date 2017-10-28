Oklahoma community rallying around injured OHP trooper

PERRY, Okla. – An Oklahoma community is coming together to support a trooper who is still recovering from a motorcycle accident.

On Sept. 29, officials say Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Todd Hatchett was riding his motorcycle when he suddenly went off the roadway. Investigators say Hatchett was rushed to an Oklahoma City hospital for head, leg and internal injuries.

Please keep our friend Trooper Todd Hatchett & his family in your thoughts and prayers. Todd was seriously injured in an off duty accident. pic.twitter.com/srUNgZ6zaB — Mike Thompson (@infantry717) October 4, 2017

Although family members say Hatchett is still in the intensive care unit, they say that they have seen the support of an Oklahoma community.

On Saturday, the Chisholm Trail Abate and the Noble County Independent Bikers teamed up to raise money for Hatchett and his family.

Early Saturday morning, organizers hosted a poker run and bike show in downtown Perry.

In addition to the show and door prizes, visitors can also enjoy a community barbecue cook off all day long.

Joy Hatchett, Todd’s wife, told News 4 in an email that their family is extremely grateful for the community’s support over the past few weeks.

“We want everyone to know how much we appreciate the continuous outpouring of support and love! We have felt the comfort of prayers and know they’re being answered,” Hatchett said.