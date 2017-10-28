Oklahoma woman says someone destroyed her handmade Halloween decorations

LAWTON, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman says she has no idea why anyone would want to destroy her Halloween decorations.

Fiona Kerchee says she came home from work and realized that about half of her decorations had been torn from her house and thrown in a trash can.

Even more baffling, she says her neighbors’ decorations were left untouched.

“I was very angry and mad,” Kerchee told KSWO. “I had mixed emotions, like I wanted to be sad and mad at the same time and then again, I was like, ‘Oh, it’s just material items, they can be replaced,’ but at the same time you know we worked hard.”

Kerchee says she and her stepdaughter took time making little pumpkins, bats and spider webs to hang around the exterior of her home. Now, she says she will have to start over.

“We did it with her so that you know try to make memories but you don’t want your stuff taken down either. She comes this weekend and will be like, ‘What happened to the stuff?’ Well, someone took it down. You know we worked really hard on what we did put up,” Kerchee said.