Salvation Army seeking volunteers to ring the bell this holiday season

OKLAHOMA CITY – If you are looking for a way to volunteer this holiday season, a local organization is asking for help.

The Salvation Army Central Oklahoma is recruiting volunteers to serve as bell ringers in Canadian, Cleveland and Oklahoma counties this holiday season.

Organizers say their Red Kettle donation drive supports ongoing programs throughout the year, meaning it is extremely important for the nonprofit agency.

“Any amount of time someone can give to help ring the bell this holiday season would be greatly appreciated”, said Liz Banks, volunteer coordinator. “We have seen civic clubs, church groups, businesses, and families come together and enjoy a few hours giving back to the community. Every little bit helps.”

Money raised from the Red Kettle is used to support the agency’s food pantry, emergency shelter and utility assistance program.

“By taking time out of your busy holiday schedule to sign up to ring the bell at a Salvation Army red kettle this Christmas, you will be helping raise monies to fund our initiatives all year long,” said Banks. “It is never too late to start a new family tradition. Consider volunteering to ring the bell this holiday season!”

Organizers say ringing the bell for just 60 minutes usually yields enough donations to provide for 10 nights at the emergency shelter.

The official start date for the bell ringers will be Nov. 17.

To sign up, visit the agency’s website.