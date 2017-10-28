× Thunder Land Safely in Chicago Despite Dented Plane

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s charter plane to Chicago suffered a major dent in the nose of the plane but did land safely at Midway Airport at about 1:00 am Saturday morning.

Thunder players took to social media, posting pictures of the dented nose.

According to a report by ESPN, the flight was a little rough but nothing out of the ordinary, and nobody realized the plane had been dented until after landing.

The ESPN report says Delta did not respond to an e-mail request enquiring about a reason for the dent.

The Thunder flew to Chicago at about 11:30 pm Friday night after losing at Minnesota, 119-116.

OKC will play at Chicago Saturday night at 7:00 pm.

Thunder players Steven Adams, Alex Abrines, and Josh Huestis posted the following on Twitter:

Hey @NASA @neiltyson @BillNye

We had a rough flight to say the least. 30000 feet in the air.

Flying to chicago. What caused this? pic.twitter.com/uEVrEm7noi — Steven Adams (@RealStevenAdams) October 28, 2017

Que animal/cosa vuela a la misma altura que un avion y puede causar esto???😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/rb9P5i9Sl4 — Alex Abrines (@alexabrines) October 28, 2017