Thunder Land Safely in Chicago Despite Dented Plane
The Oklahoma City Thunder’s charter plane to Chicago suffered a major dent in the nose of the plane but did land safely at Midway Airport at about 1:00 am Saturday morning.
Thunder players took to social media, posting pictures of the dented nose.
According to a report by ESPN, the flight was a little rough but nothing out of the ordinary, and nobody realized the plane had been dented until after landing.
The ESPN report says Delta did not respond to an e-mail request enquiring about a reason for the dent.
The Thunder flew to Chicago at about 11:30 pm Friday night after losing at Minnesota, 119-116.
OKC will play at Chicago Saturday night at 7:00 pm.
Thunder players Steven Adams, Alex Abrines, and Josh Huestis posted the following on Twitter: