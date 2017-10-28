× Thunder Roll in the Windy City With Rout of Bulls

Russell Westbrook completed a league-wide triple double accomplishment, and Paul George and Carmelo Anthony both had at least 20 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder rolled to a 101-69 rout of the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night at the United Center in Chicago.

The Thunder tied a team record for fewest points allowed in a game.

Westbrook had 12 points, 13 rebounds, and 13 assists, and got his first triple-double ever against the Bulls.

He now has at least one triple-double against every other team in the NBA.

Anthony led OKC with 21 points and hit five 3-pointers, while George had 20 points and made four 3’s.

The Thunder never trailed in the game, and went on a 32-13 run spanning the first and second quarters to take control.

OKC led by 19 at halftime, 50-31, then built the lead even more in the third quarter.

Steven Adams had 12 points and 8 rebounds, and Raymond Felton was the fifth Thunder player to score in double figures with 12 off the bench.

The Thunder made 13 3-pointers and forced 19 Bulls turnovers.

Chicago made just 28 percent from the field.

OKC improves to 3-3 on the season and finishes their three-game road trip Tuesday night at Milwaukee at 7:00 pm.