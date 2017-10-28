× Tips to protect your pets during Halloween

OKLAHOMA CITY – Halloween is just days away, and many parents are already taking a few precautions.

Experts warn that costumes should contain bright colors so they are easily seen, and parents should always check candy before allowing children to eat it.

However, veterinarians say the spooky night can also have unintended consequences for pets.

“It’s really common for us to see patients who have gotten into the Halloween treats,” said Dr. John Gicking of BluePearl Veterinary Partners. “Sometimes a bag of candy is left on a bed and the dog jumps up and eats it. This can cause GI upsets, diarrhea, dehydration and other problems. ”

Now, veterinarians have released a list of tips to protect your pets during the holiday.

Don’t let your kids leave their candy on the bedroom floor or on their bed. The candy can be dangerous for your dogs, and the wrappers can also lead to intestinal blockages.

You can give your pets other types of Halloween treats from pet stores.

Don’t leave sugar-free gum, low-fat candy or baked goods around the house if you have dogs. Xylitol, a sugar substitute, is deadly for dogs.

If you dress your pet up for Halloween, make sure the costume is loose fitting and does not contain buttons or strings that might get chewed and swallowed.

Don’t leave glow sticks on any table or counter that a cat might reach. Glow sticks are mesmerizing for cats, but can make them very sick.

Keep your dogs and cats away from the door when trick-or-treaters arrive to prevent them from running into the street.