NORMAN, Okla. – The Sooners celebrated their win against Texas Tech with a dance in the locker room – joined by a “good friend.”

Danielle Robinson is a 17-year-old with cancer at The Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital.

During Danielle’s stay at the hospital, she has met Lincoln Riley as well as Ogbonnia Okoronkwo. They both now wear her bracelets at football games.

On Saturday night, Ogbo and the rest of the team invited Danielle to dance with them in celebration of their victory.