Crews respond to house fire, firefighter struck by vehicle in Mustang

MUSTANG, Okla. – Crews are responding to a house fire and a firefighter has been struck by a vehicle in Mustang.

The fire was reported around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday in the 200 block of W. Strasburg Way.

The Mustang Fire Department was already at a structure fire in their jurisdiction at the time, so the Oklahoma City Fire Department was called.

Separately, that’s also when and where the Oklahoma City firefighter was exiting an ambulance after a lifting assistance when hit.

Officials said the firefighter was transported to have an ankle injury evaluated.

No other information has been released as of yet.