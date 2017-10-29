× Sooners and Cowboys Highly Ranked Heading into Bedlam

The new college football polls were released Sunday, and the Bedlam game next Saturday will be a top 10 matchup in the coaches poll, but not in the media poll.

The coaches poll has Oklahoma ranked ninth, the same as last week, while Oklahoma State is up two spots to 10th.

In the Associated Press poll, Oklahoma moved up two spots to eighth, while Oklahoma State stayed at 11th.

There have only been two top ten Bedlam matchups in the history of the AP poll, in 1984 and 2015.

Alabama remains number one in both polls.