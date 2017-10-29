Sooners and Cowboys Highly Ranked Heading into Bedlam

Posted 2:03 pm, October 29, 2017, by

The new college football polls were released Sunday, and the Bedlam game next  Saturday will be a top 10 matchup in the coaches poll, but not in the media poll.

The coaches poll has Oklahoma ranked ninth, the same as last week, while Oklahoma State is up two spots to 10th.

In the Associated Press poll, Oklahoma moved up two spots to eighth, while Oklahoma State stayed at 11th.

There have only been two top ten Bedlam matchups in the history of the AP poll, in 1984 and 2015.

Alabama remains number one in both polls.

AP Top 25

RK TEAM REC PTS TREND
1 Alabama(59) 8-0 1523
2 Georgia(2) 8-0 1465  1
3 Ohio State 7-1 1332  3
4 Wisconsin 8-0 1256  1
5 Notre Dame 7-1 1254  4
6 Clemson 7-1 1196  1
7 Penn State 7-1 1189  5
8 Oklahoma 7-1 1147  2
9 Miami 7-0 1075  1
10 TCU 7-1 942  6
11 Oklahoma State 7-1 936
12 Washington 7-1 874
13 Virginia Tech 7-1 837
14 Iowa State 6-2 670  11
15 UCF 7-0 654  3
16 Auburn 6-2 576  3
17 USC 7-2 562  4
18 Stanford 6-2 434  2
19 LSU 6-2 338  4
20 NC State 6-2 333  6
21 Mississippi State 6-2 279 NR
22 Memphis 7-1 270  2
23 Arizona 6-2 204 NR
24 Michigan State 6-2 136  8
25 Washington State 7-2 122  10
Complete Rankings

Dropped from rankings: South Florida 17, West Virginia 22

Others receiving votes: South Florida 98, Michigan 73, Toledo 19, West Virginia 13, South Carolina 11, San Diego State 3, Army 2, Boise State 2

Coaches Poll

RK TEAM REC PTS TREND
1 Alabama(65) 8-0 1625
2 Georgia 8-0 1549  1
3 Ohio State 7-1 1426  3
4 Wisconsin 8-0 1418  1
5 Clemson 7-1 1295  2
6 Miami 7-0 1238  2
7 Penn State 7-1 1221  5
8 Notre Dame 7-1 1212  2
9 Oklahoma 7-1 1192
10 Oklahoma State 7-1 1000  2
11 Washington 7-1 977
12 TCU 7-1 944  8
13 Virginia Tech 7-1 878
14 UCF 7-0 727  3
15 Auburn 6-2 622  4
16 Iowa State 6-2 571 NR
17 USC 7-2 560  4
18 Stanford 6-2 494  2
19 NC State 6-2 382  4
20 LSU 6-2 372  3
21 Memphis 7-1 288 NR
22 Mississippi State 6-2 210 NR
23 South Florida 7-1 193  9
24 Michigan 6-2 176  1
25 Arizona 6-2 153 NR
Complete Rankings

Dropped from rankings: Washington State 16, Michigan State 18, West Virginia 22, Texas A&M 24

Others receiving votes: Michigan State 145, Washington State 127, South Carolina 53, Kentucky 33, Toledo 10, West Virginia 9, Boise State 8, San Diego State 6, Texas A&M 4, Navy 3, Troy 3, Iowa 1