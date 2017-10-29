Sooners and Cowboys Highly Ranked Heading into Bedlam
The new college football polls were released Sunday, and the Bedlam game next Saturday will be a top 10 matchup in the coaches poll, but not in the media poll.
The coaches poll has Oklahoma ranked ninth, the same as last week, while Oklahoma State is up two spots to 10th.
In the Associated Press poll, Oklahoma moved up two spots to eighth, while Oklahoma State stayed at 11th.
There have only been two top ten Bedlam matchups in the history of the AP poll, in 1984 and 2015.
Alabama remains number one in both polls.
AP Top 25
|RK
|TEAM
|REC
|PTS
|TREND
|1
|Alabama(59)
|8-0
|1523
|—
|2
|Georgia(2)
|8-0
|1465
|1
|3
|Ohio State
|7-1
|1332
|3
|4
|Wisconsin
|8-0
|1256
|1
|5
|Notre Dame
|7-1
|1254
|4
|6
|Clemson
|7-1
|1196
|1
|7
|Penn State
|7-1
|1189
|5
|8
|Oklahoma
|7-1
|1147
|2
|9
|Miami
|7-0
|1075
|1
|10
|TCU
|7-1
|942
|6
|11
|Oklahoma State
|7-1
|936
|—
|12
|Washington
|7-1
|874
|—
|13
|Virginia Tech
|7-1
|837
|—
|14
|Iowa State
|6-2
|670
|11
|15
|UCF
|7-0
|654
|3
|16
|Auburn
|6-2
|576
|3
|17
|USC
|7-2
|562
|4
|18
|Stanford
|6-2
|434
|2
|19
|LSU
|6-2
|338
|4
|20
|NC State
|6-2
|333
|6
|21
|Mississippi State
|6-2
|279
|NR
|22
|Memphis
|7-1
|270
|2
|23
|Arizona
|6-2
|204
|NR
|24
|Michigan State
|6-2
|136
|8
|25
|Washington State
|7-2
|122
|10
|Complete Rankings
Dropped from rankings: South Florida 17, West Virginia 22
Others receiving votes: South Florida 98, Michigan 73, Toledo 19, West Virginia 13, South Carolina 11, San Diego State 3, Army 2, Boise State 2
Coaches Poll
|RK
|TEAM
|REC
|PTS
|TREND
|1
|Alabama(65)
|8-0
|1625
|—
|2
|Georgia
|8-0
|1549
|1
|3
|Ohio State
|7-1
|1426
|3
|4
|Wisconsin
|8-0
|1418
|1
|5
|Clemson
|7-1
|1295
|2
|6
|Miami
|7-0
|1238
|2
|7
|Penn State
|7-1
|1221
|5
|8
|Notre Dame
|7-1
|1212
|2
|9
|Oklahoma
|7-1
|1192
|—
|10
|Oklahoma State
|7-1
|1000
|2
|11
|Washington
|7-1
|977
|—
|12
|TCU
|7-1
|944
|8
|13
|Virginia Tech
|7-1
|878
|—
|14
|UCF
|7-0
|727
|3
|15
|Auburn
|6-2
|622
|4
|16
|Iowa State
|6-2
|571
|NR
|17
|USC
|7-2
|560
|4
|18
|Stanford
|6-2
|494
|2
|19
|NC State
|6-2
|382
|4
|20
|LSU
|6-2
|372
|3
|21
|Memphis
|7-1
|288
|NR
|22
|Mississippi State
|6-2
|210
|NR
|23
|South Florida
|7-1
|193
|9
|24
|Michigan
|6-2
|176
|1
|25
|Arizona
|6-2
|153
|NR
|Complete Rankings
Dropped from rankings: Washington State 16, Michigan State 18, West Virginia 22, Texas A&M 24
Others receiving votes: Michigan State 145, Washington State 127, South Carolina 53, Kentucky 33, Toledo 10, West Virginia 9, Boise State 8, San Diego State 6, Texas A&M 4, Navy 3, Troy 3, Iowa 1