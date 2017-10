OKLAHOMA CITY – The Westbrooks are creating a buzz over their family costume this Halloween.

Nina and Noah – who is celebrating the holiday for the first time – were both bees, meanwhile Russell dressed up as a beekeeper.

Halloween 2017 🐝 Our little bumble bee! A post shared by Nina Westbrook (@ninaamarie_w) on Oct 28, 2017 at 10:36am PDT

Russ even took Nono trick-or-treating with a PAW Patrol bucket.

My heart ❤️ #halloween2017 #babydaddy #NoNo #beekeeper A post shared by Nina Westbrook (@ninaamarie_w) on Oct 28, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

The Thunder all celebrated in their Halloween costumes a couple weeks ago.