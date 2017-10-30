Bedlam Runs All in the Family For Gundy’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bedlam runs in the blood of the Gundy family.

Mike Gundy has been at Oklahoma State as head coach for 13 seasons. He was also a former OSU quarterback. His brother Cale has been an assistant at Oklahoma for 19 seasons. He also a former quarterback for OU.

Mike is just 2-10 against Oklahoma, but hopes to change the schools fortune and pick up OSU's Bedlam win in Stillwater since 2011. The OSU head coach called for Cowboy fans to show up on time and be loud.

But what about the rest of the Gundy family? Who do they root for when it comes to Bedlam?

Well Mike Gundy's sister weighed in and somehow OU defensive coordinator Mike Stoops came up in the conversation.