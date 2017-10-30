× Cooking with Kyle: Pumpkin spice Rice Krispie treats, salted caramel popcorn

OKLAHOMA CITY – What would Halloween be without the delicious treats? But you can definitely indulge in more that just a couple of pieces of candy.

Pumpkin Spice Rice Krispie Treats and Salted Caramel Popcorn are sure to please the most particular ghouls and goblins – and their parents. The recipes consist of simple ingredients and are easy to make, but allow for a bit of time.

Pumpkin Spice Rice Krispie Treats:

1 10oz package miniature marshmallows plus 1 C

3 T Butter

1/4 C Pumpkin Purée (or cooked pumpkin from your Jack-O-Lantern)

1/4 t Vanilla Extract

1/4 t Cinnamon

1/4 t Nutmeg

Pinch Allspice

6 C Rice Krispies

Optional: 2 drops red food coloring, 3 drops yellow food coloring, green M&M candies)

Butter or spray a 9″x13″ baking pan

In a large saucepan, melt butter over medium/medium low heat. Add pumpkin, stir until thoroughly blended and heated through. Fold in 10oz marshmallows and stir until melted. Stir in spices and vanilla extract. * (add optional food coloring if desired) Remove from heat. Allow to rest 10 minutes, then fold in additional 1 C marshmallows. Allow mixture drop to room temperature. Fold in 6C Rice Krispies and coat thoroughly.

Traditional squares: Using spatula, spread and compact mixture into greased pan. Allow to sit 30 minutes before cutting.

Miniature pumpkins: Thoroughly oil hands. Form into desired sized balls/pumpkins and place on greased pan. (May also use waxed paper) Place green M&M on top, pressing gently to form pumpkin stem. Allow 30 minutes before serving.

Salted Caramel Popcorn:

4 bags Microwave Popcorn, unpopped kernels removed

1 C Butter

2 C firmly packed Brown Sugar

1/2 C Corn Syrup

1/2 t salt

1/2 t Baking Soda

1 t Vanilla Extract

1 T Coarse or Kosher Salt

Preheat oven to 250 degrees. Pop Popcorn, remove unpopped kernels and place in roasting pan.

In medium saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Stir in brown sugar, corn syrup and 1/2t salt. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Allow mixture to boil 4 minutes without stirring. Remove from heat. Add baking soda and vanilla and stir. In a thin stream, evenly pour Caramel over popped corn in roasting pan. Using spatula, toss Caramel and corn to coat thoroughly. Place in oven for 15 minutes. Remove, sprinkle 1 T coarse or Kosher salt over corn. Toss/stir thoroughly. Return to oven for 1 hour, tossing corn every 15 minutes. Allow to cool after removing from oven. Yield: 1 gallon Salted Caramel Corn.