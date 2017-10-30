× Gas outage continues at Oklahoma City corrections center due to leak

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Community Corrections Center remains without gas service Monday, as crews are still searching for a leak.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections has been able to provide meals to the center’s over 250 female inmates with large hotplates.

Space heaters and carbon monoxide detectors in the inmates’ rooms are all functioning properly as well, the center said, keeping everyone warm and safe.

Additionally, the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety has supplied a nearby training facility where the inmates can take showers.

“We are extremely grateful to the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety for allowing the use of its training facility showers so our women can have showers,” said Matt Elliott, DOC spokesman.

Gas service is expected to remain shut off at the center until Wednesday, which is the earliest repairs can be completed once the leak is located.