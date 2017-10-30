House passes bills to tap Rainy Day Fund to help reduce state agency cuts

OKLAHOMA CITY – State lawmakers say they are prepared to tap into the Rainy Day Fund to help cover some of the money needed to fill a $215 million budget hole.

Last week, a bill that would increase taxes on cigarettes, gas and alcohol failed to gain the necessary votes to pass the House. After that, the Senate passed a resolution that asked the House to include an increase on gross production taxes to the measure.

However, that plan ended in a tie 11 – 11 before the committee officially gaveled out early Friday evening.

After that measure failed to pass, Gov. Fallin warned state agencies to prepare for additional cuts.

“It appears that as a result of the House JCAB’s failure to pass the budget bill, we will have to prepare a budget that will include drastic across-the-board cuts for all state agencies to deal with the loss of revenue. The House JCAB’s inability to pass a meaningful revenue bill means our state will not have enough funds for agencies to deliver essential core services that work for our people. As a result, worst-case scenarios will become reality. Our state is at a fiscal crossroads, and it’s unfortunate that this House committee couldn’t get the job done and failed so miserably by keeping us on a road to failure. Oklahomans deserve better,” Fallin said in a statement.

On Monday, members of the Oklahoma House of Representatives met again to pass several bills that would tap into the Rainy Day Fund and carryover funds to cover some of the needed revenue.

House Speaker Charles McCall said the following would be taken from the funds:

$23.3 million from the Rainy Day Fund would go toward the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services

$24.9 million of carryover funds would go toward the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services

$29.4 million of carryover funds would go toward the Oklahoma Health Care Authority

$29 million of carryover funds would go toward the Oklahoma Department of Human Services.

Lawmakers say the funds will allow the agencies to provide full services and programs through April.

“We have said repeatedly that we would not allow those three vital health agencies absorb the entire $215 budget shortfall. After weeks of attempting to find compromise on revenue raising options without success, House Republicans have decided to ensure our most vulnerable citizens will continue to receive assistance. We will continue to seek ways to fill the entire budget shortfall, but today’s actions ensure those health services and programs will continue without interruption into April of 2018. I encourage my colleagues in the Senate to take up these bills tomorrow and pass them quickly for the citizens of Oklahoma,” said McCall.