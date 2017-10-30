× “I feel for her family,” Authorities investigate suspicious death of Oklahoma woman

CARNEGIE, Okla. – Authorities are investigating the suspicious death of an Oklahoma woman found by county workers.

Cindy Rose Kaudlekaule, 30, was found last Thursday about two miles east of Carnegie. Jessica Brown, public information officer for the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, said Kaudlekaule was found by the county workers mowing in the area.

“What we have to do now as investigators is find out what she was doing at the time right before her death, so we’re asking anyone in the public who had any contact with her past Tuesday evening to early Wednesday morning to please call OSBI,” Brown said.

A few miles away from where Kaudlekaule’s body was found is the store Carnegie Lumber. Store owner Debbie Peck said she was shocked to hear of the news.

“I did not know her personally but all I’ve heard is very good things about her, what a sweet person she was and what a kind person,” Peck said. “I feel for her family, and hopefully they find out what happened.”

Brown tells News 4 it did not take long for OSBI to identify Kaudlekaule. She was ID’d over the weekend.

“OSBI patent print examiners actually made that identification,” Brown said. “Once our latent print examiners were able to go to the medical examiner’s office and left prints, put those prints in our automated finger print identification system for a hit, once that happened, it really got our investigation started.”

Authorities are now looking for anyone who may have seen or been in contact with Kaudlekaule between last Tuesday and Wednesday.

Kaudlekaule’s body has been sent to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy, but results are not available at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the OBSI hotline at 1-800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.

