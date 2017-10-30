Meth found in Wisconsin child’s Halloween candy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KESHENA, Wis. - Meth has been found in a child's Halloween candy on the Menominee Indian Reservation in Keshena, Wisconsin, according to tribal police.

Police received a complaint Monday of a suspicious package found in the child's candy, according to WITI.

The bag was a small yellow Ziploc-type bag containing crystalline powder that tested positive for methamphetamine, officials said.

Authorities encouraged the community to check their children's Halloween candy thoroughly. If anything suspicious is found, contact police.

Once all Halloween candy is checked, police are strongly encouraging parents to dispose of their children’s Halloween candy at designated drop-off locations.

"We’re encouraging everyone to dispose of it," said Menominee Tribal Police Chief Mark Waukau Sr., adding they're trying to do everything they can to protect the children's well-being. "We’re a close-knit community. We look out for each other."

On Tuesday, there is a specially-organized Halloween event for children as an alternative, safe way to celebrate.