Ohio fourth graders protest for extended trick-or-treat times

BROOK PARK, Ohio - A group of pint-sized protesters took to the streets of Ohio last week.

Fourth graders from Brook Park Memorial Grade School were asking city leaders to extend trick-or-treating times across the city by 30 minutes.

"We want more time, more time, more candy, more fun!" they chanted.

Around 200 children signed the petition to allow trick-or-treating throughout Brook Park from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The petition was then presented to Mayor Tom Coyne.

"This allows us the opportunity to receive more candy. Having more time to visit and spend with family and friends. Having more time to be in a Halloween costume. Enjoy the scary holiday longer," Vivian Cook and Dominic Nofel told WJW.

The mayor actually came outside to hear their arguments and eventually granted their wish to extend trick-or-treat times.