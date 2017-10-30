× Oklahoma City firefighter recovering after being struck by car while responding to medical call

MUSTANG, Okla. – An Oklahoma City firefighter is recovering after being struck by a car while responding to a medical call.

Around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, a home caught fire i nth 200 block of W. Strasburg Way in Mustang.

The Mustang Fire Department called for help from several nearby units.

While one unit was helping extinguish the fire, a second unit responded to a medical call.

Officials say a firefighter had just stepped out of an ambulance and was walking around the vehicle when he was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

He was rushed to a local hospital.

Thankfully, officials say the firefighter’s injuries are minor.

At this time, it is unclear if the driver that struck the firefighter will face a citation for the accident.