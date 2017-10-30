Oklahoma City firefighter recovering after being struck by car while responding to medical call
MUSTANG, Okla. – An Oklahoma City firefighter is recovering after being struck by a car while responding to a medical call.
Around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, a home caught fire i nth 200 block of W. Strasburg Way in Mustang.
The Mustang Fire Department called for help from several nearby units.
While one unit was helping extinguish the fire, a second unit responded to a medical call.
Officials say a firefighter had just stepped out of an ambulance and was walking around the vehicle when he was struck by an oncoming vehicle.
He was rushed to a local hospital.
Thankfully, officials say the firefighter’s injuries are minor.
At this time, it is unclear if the driver that struck the firefighter will face a citation for the accident.