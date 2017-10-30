Oklahoma County commissioners deny Department of Justice’s request to inspect jail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma County commissioners have refused the Department of Justice’s most recent request to come in and inspect the county jail.

The jail has had federal oversight since 2009 when the DOJ got involved after serious concerns there.

Commissioner Brian Maughan says they have taken steps to fix just about everything from that agreement and they don’t feel an inspection is warranted at this time.

District Attorney David Prater sent a letter to the DOJ suggesting they instead review specific documents or simply await developments.