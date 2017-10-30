Oklahoma home a total loss after being destroyed by fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHLAND, Okla. - Fire crews not only had to battle flames but a few rounds of ammunition when responding to a house fire in Richland on Monday afternoon.

Around noon, emergency crews were called to a house fire in the community of Richland, near Hefner Rd.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they reported heavy flames and smoke coming from the house. They also reported hearing rounds of ammunition going off inside the home.

At this point, the home appears to be a total loss.

Firefighters are working to prevent the fire from spreading to other structures in the neighborhood, but appear to have it under control.