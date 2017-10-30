× Oklahoma man arrested after allegedly ramming police cruiser

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma officer was taken to a hospital for treatment after a man allegedly rammed his patrol car.

On Oct. 28, officers were responding to a call for help along W. Britton Rd. when investigators say another vehicle intentionally rammed their patrol car.

According to the arrest affidavit, the officers were sitting at a red light when their patrol car was hit by 46-year-old Toma Ballard.

After hitting the patrol car, investigators say Ballard drove away from the scene. When he realized he was being pursued by the officers, the report states that Ballard attempted to bail out of the vehicle and run away on foot. However, he was quickly taken into custody.

The affidavit claims that a passenger in Ballard’s vehicle told police that Ballard intentionally hit their patrol car.

“She said that she was telling him to slow down because of the red light, but he ignored her and pushed the acceleration and speed up as he collided with [the officer,]” the report states.

Authorities say Ballard was intoxicated and told them that he didn’t hit a police car, but hit another vehicle.

While searching Ballard’s vehicle, investigators say they found a loaded gun on the front driver’s side floorboard.

One officer was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of back, neck and abdominal pain.

Ballard was taken into custody on complaints of assault with a dangerous weapon, assault with intent to commit a felony, driving under the influence of alcohol, causing an injury accident and fleeing with no license, attempting to elude police, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a firearm while intoxicated and transporting a loaded firearm in a vehicle.