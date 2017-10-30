× Oklahoma man arrested after woman texts friend, saying she has been kidnapped

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma man who led authorities on a chase is believed to be a kidnapping suspect.

On Friday, deputies were on the scene of a non-releated call when they observed a red extended cab Chevrolet pickup approached the check point.

Officials say that after the driver in the truck saw the deputies, he turned around and fled the scene.

Deputies then initiated a pursuit; however, they eventually lost sight of the suspect.

Officials later found the pickup crashed into a tree.

The suspect was nowhere to be found.

The next day, Saturday, deputies received a call from someone who told them a woman was being held against her will at a home in Wagoner County.

The person who called authorities told deputies that they had received text messages from the victim saying she was being held against her will and needed help.

When deputies arrived at the house and began knocking on the door, they were able to hear movement within the home and the faint sound of a female’s voice.

Authorities say the suspect, who was identified as Lonnie Dean Replogle, refused to exit the house.

When deputies entered the home, they found a female victim and took Replogle into custody.

Officials say that after Replogle was arrested, the victim began screaming “Thank you! Thank you!”

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment for the injuries she sustained during the incident.

The victim told deputies that Replogle kidnapped her the day before in Coweta.

She said she and Replogle were in the pickup that eluded deputies the day before.

It is unclear if the victim and the suspect knew each other.

Replogle was arrested and booked into the Wagoner County Jail on two counts of kidnapping, and three counts of domestic assault and battery by strangulation, and one count of eluding.