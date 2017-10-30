× One killed, one injured after robbery attempt at apartment complex in N.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – One man is dead and another is injured after an attempted robbery at an apartment complex in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, officials say two men, one of whom was armed with a gun, approached 29-year-old Michael Maloy in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 1200 block of N.W. 18th.

The two men allegedly demanded Maloy’s car keys and his wallet.

Maloy told police he tried to run from the scene, but the two suspects caught up to him and began pistol-whipping him.

During the altercation, police say Maloy gained control of the gun and shot and killed one of the suspects.

The other suspect ran away from the scene and remains on the loose.

Officials say Maloy suffered significant injuries to his face and head.

He was rushed to the hospital in serious condition.

At this time, the deceased suspect has not been identified.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call the Homicide tip-line at 405/297-1200.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.