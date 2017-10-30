× One person dead after fight at apartment complex in N.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A fight at an apartment complex left one person dead in northwest Oklahoma City.

Officials say just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday, three people got into a fight at an apartment complex near N.W. 18th and Classen.

Although officials are still investigating what led up to the shooting, they do know one person was shot and killed.

Another person was injured and taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

The third person involved in the fight ran away from the scene.

Police are still investigating.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.