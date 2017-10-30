× Police confirmed unidentified human remains found in N.E. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police have confirmed that unidentified human remains were found in northeast Oklahoma City last week.

On Oct. 25th, investigators received an anonymous tip that a body was lying in a heavily wooded area in the 7800 block of N. Oak Ave., southwest of Jones.

When officers went to check the area, they did indeed find human remains in a remote area that morning.

Police say the deceased person remains unidentified; however, last week, investigators told KFOR that the body discovered was female.

The case is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip-line at (405)297-1200.