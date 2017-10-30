Police seeking clues after theft at Rose State College

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying two people who may know something about a recent theft from a local community college.

On Oct. 2, officers were called to Rose State College after receiving reports of several items being stolen from a lounge.

After reviewing video surveillance, authorities spotted two people who may have some information on the theft.

A woman was seen going into the lounge for about two minutes, while a man waited outside the lounge.

Now, police would like to speak with them about the theft.

If you have any information, call Det. Landers at (405) 739-1327.