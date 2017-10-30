× Police: Stillwater man who died after crashing into home had adverse reaction to psychedelic mushrooms

STILLWATER, Okla. – A Stillwater man who died after crashing into a house had an adverse reaction to psychedelic mushrooms, police said.

Around 1:20 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 29th, a Stillwater police officer attempted to pull over 20-year-old Caleb Holt, who was seen driving at a high rate of speed.

Holt then crashed into the front of a home located in the 600 block of S. Jefferson, causing the porch to collapse on top of the vehicle.

Holt was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one was inside the home at the time of the crash.

Police said that they learned Holt had reportedly consumed psychedelic mushrooms prior to the crash and had an adverse reaction to the psychedelic mushrooms.

Holt is a former OSU student. Officials with OSU say Holt was not enrolled as a student at the time of his death.

Police are still investigating.