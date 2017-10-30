Police: Victim robbed near UCO campus by men wearing clown masks

EDMOND, Okla. – Authorities in Edmond are investigating a robbery that might give you the creeps.

According to a police report, officers with the Edmond Police Department were called to a robbery near the UCO campus on Oct. 27.

The report states that the victim was driving home from UCO, near Campbell and Hortense, when a man jumped in front of her vehicle wearing an “IT” clown mask.

When she slammed on her brakes, the victim told police that another man wearing a clown mask knocked on her window and told her to “get out of the car.”

The victim told officers that she got out of the car, but got into an argument with one of the alleged suspects. At that point, she says she was hit in the forehead.

According to the affidavit, the alleged suspects grabbed her purse and ran away from the scene.

Central Alert: Edmond Police investigating strong-armed robbery last night east of campus by 2 males in Halloween masks. Be alert -call pol — UCO Bronchos (@UCOBronchos) October 27, 2017

If you have any information on the robbery, call the Edmond Police Department.