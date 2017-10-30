Sooners Cowboys Clean up Awards in Conference

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's Bedlam week, but the Sooners and Cowboys have a lot of reason to celebrate after successful weeks and seasons.

In football, OU running back Rodney Anderson picked up Big 12 Co-Offensive Player of the Week honors for his 202 all purpose yards against Texas Tech. Anderson rushed for 181 yards and a touchdown in Oklahoma's win. OU freshman wide receiver CeeDee Lamb picked up Big 12 Newcomer of the Week honors for his nine catches and 147 yards against the Red Raiders. Both of which are freshman records at OU. He also added two touchdowns.

On a national scale, Baker Mayfield was named a semifinalist for the Maxwell award. OSU QB Mason Rudolph and wide receiver James Washington were also on that list. The award goes to the most outstanding player in college football.

Obo Okoronkwo found himself on the Bednarik Award Semifinal list. The OU defensive lineman is the only Big 12 player to be named a semifinalist. Both the awards will be handed out on December 7th at the College Football Awards Show.

That's not all. OSU soccer cleaned up as well. Cowgirls head coach Colin Carmichael was named Big 12 Coach of the Year for leading OSU to a Big 12 Championship. The Cowgirls were picked to finish 6th in the Big 12 this season. Junior Haley Woodard was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. She had seven goals this season which is tied for the lead in the conference. She also notched four assists as well.