State authorities investigating suspicious death of Oklahoma woman

CARNEGIE, Okla. – State authorities are investigating the suspicious death of an Oklahoma woman.

On Thursday, Oct. 26th, Caddo County employees who were mowing about two miles east of Carnegie found a woman’s body.

The woman was positively identified as 30-year-old Cindy Rose Kaudlekaule or Carnegie.

A medical examiner is determining cause of death.

At this time, Kaudlekaule’s death is considered suspicious.

Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation want to speak with anyone who had contact with Kaudlekaule last Tuesday evening through early Wednesday morning (10/24 – 10/25).

To report information, call the OSBI hotline at 1-800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.