There’s an app for that: Nextdoor allows you to mark your home for trick-or-treaters

OKLAHOMA CITY – In true Halloween fashion, it is going to be wicked outside when trick-or-treaters head door-to-door for candy.

Meteorologists expect that temperatures will only reach the upper 40s throughout the day on Oct. 31.

Those cooler temperatures could definitely put a damper on trick-or-treating.

However, a localized social media network is hoping to make it a little easier on those who want to brave the colder weather.

Nextdoor, the neighborhood social network, allows homeowners to put their house on the ‘Treat Map’ for Halloween.

Organizers say homeowners can mark their home with a candy corn icon to let their neighbors know that they will be giving out candy. That way, trick-or-treaters can plan the most efficient route to get tasty treats.