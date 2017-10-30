Trio arrested after a series of car burglaries in the metro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Police say they have arrested a trio of suspects following a series of car burglaries in a metro neighborhood.

"When I opened the door, all this stuff was all ransacked. This was all tore apart and that's pretty much how they left it," Henry Franklin told News 4.

Police say at least a dozen cars were broken into near S.W. 134th and Western Ave., and it appears the alleged thieves were on the hunt for tools.

Franklin says the only thing he was missing was a set of keys.

"They weren't very good at it because they did leave some high-dollar tools there," he said. "They just left them on the floor board. They just didn't know what they were."

A short time later, Oklahoma City police were able to make a few arrests in the case.

Officers arrested 35-year-old Joyce Rodriguez, 19-year-old Paige Grandstaff and 24-year-old Conner Martin on complaints of receiving and concealing stolen property.