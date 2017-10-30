Victim shoots attempted robbery suspect to death at northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – One man is dead and another is injured after an attempted robbery at an apartment complex in northwest Oklahoma City.

"Three male subjects were involved in an altercation behind a sixplex apartment building," said Lt. Jeff Spruill with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The incident quickly moved to the front of the building.

"One of those three subjects was armed. The altercation sort of progressed into fighting over that firearm," Spruill said.

According to police, two suspects approached a man and demanded he hand over his keys and wallet. The victim, 29-year-old Michael Maloy, refused and tried to run from the suspects who then pistol-whipped him.

"During that process, one of the subjects ended up in control of that firearm and firing shots," Spruill said.

Officers later learned it was the victim who gained control of the gun and shot one of the suspects, killing him.

Police are still searching for the third suspect.

"Right now, we don't know who that third subject is. We're not actually sure what his level of involvement in this altercation was. So, we're interested in finding out who that person was," Spruill said.

Maloy is recovering from serious injuries but is expected to be okay.

So far, no arrests have been made.

If you have information that can help, call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.