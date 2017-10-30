× Westbound lanes of I-40 back open near Air Depot after multi-vehicle crash

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – The westbound lanes of I-40 were closed on Monday morning due to an accident involving a motorcycle and multiple vehicles.

Around 8:21 a.m., a motorcyclist crashed into a vehicle in the westbound lanes of I-40 near Air Depot.

The motorcyclist was ejected from his vehicle and was run over by a semi-truck.

Sadly, the motorcyclist died from his injuries.

Officials were forced to close the highway to clear the scene, but the westbound lanes of I-40 were opened shortly before 10 a.m. on Monday.