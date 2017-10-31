Agents searching for truck involved in deadly hit-and-run

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. – Agents are asking for the public’s help identifying a pickup truck that was used in a deadly hit-and-run crash earlier this month.

Officials with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says that 40-year-old Warren Winningham hit two people with his truck in the parking lot of the Red Dirt Bar in Colcord after an argument on Oct. 21.

Investigators say 44-year-old Bobby Shaffer, Jr. died from his injuries while 21-year-old Tristan Kauffeld was rushed to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities arrested Winningham on a complaint of second-degree murder and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Agents say they are still searching for Winningham’s truck that was involved in the crash – a red 2007 Dodge Ram 3500 mega cab dually with a Ranch Hand front bumper. The truck has a Keetowah tribal tag of “UKB L357.”

Investigators believe the truck still has some damage from the crash.

If you know where to locate the truck, call the OSBI hotline at 1-800-522-8017.