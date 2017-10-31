BEFORE TRICK-OR-TREATING – check the OK sex offender registry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

How well do you know your neighbors? Before your little witches and wizards head out the door to trick-or-treat, it's a good idea to check the Oklahoma Sex and Violent Offender Registry.

You may be surprised to learn that sex offenders, for the most part, are required to stay 500 feet away from parks, schools, and daycares, yet, unless their probation strictly prohibits all contact with children, offenders can legally pass out candy while on their own property.

"The onus is really on parents to know their neighbors," Oklahoma City criminal defense attorney Jacqui Ford says. "His rules and conditions of probation may prohibit contact with children under the age of 18. If that is the case, I would submit it wasn't his best interest to hand out candy, and to leave the lights off!"

Convicted sex offenders will be charged with a felony for violating terms of their parole.

Before trick-or-treating, know before you knock!

Head to the Oklahoma Sex & Violent Offender Registry, click on "map search," and enter your address.

The results will show you registered sex offenders living within up to a five-mile radius of your home.

The registry is maintained by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections and includes offenders statewide.

In Oklahoma City, Police MSgt. Gary Knight tells Oklahoma's News 4 that, to his knowledge, no child in Oklahoma City has ever been attacked by a sex offender while going door-to-door on Halloween night.

However, parents should always be aware, before their child knocks on a stranger's door, just who is on the other side.