Committee to hear budget bills related to gross production taxes, gambling expansion

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Lawmakers are expected to hear three more budget-related bills Tuesday afternoon.

The Oklahoma House's Joint Appropriations and Budget Committee is set to convene Tuesday to discuss HB1031, HB1032, and HB1033. The bills are in relation to increased taxes on gas and oil companies, teacher pay raises, and an expansion on gambling as a revenue-raising measure, respectively.

On Monday, the Oklahoma House passed legislation tapping state cash reserves to help cover some of the money needed to fill a $215 million budget hole. The series of bills would send more than $106 million to three state agencies that would be impacted heaviest should a solution is not found:​

​$23.3 million from the 'Rainy Day Fund' will go toward the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (ODMHSAS)

An additional $24.9 million of carryover funds would also go to ODMHSAS

$29.4 million of carryover funds would go toward the Oklahoma Health Care Authority

$29 million of carryover funds would go toward the Oklahoma Department of Human Services

We're told the bills passed Monday could be heard in the Senate by Wednesday. The three new bills set to be heard in the House JCAB meeting Tuesday are scheduled for 2 p.m.