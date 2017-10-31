Expert explains sexual harassment in the workplace

OKLAHOMA CITY – Over the past few months, several high-profile people have been accused of sexual harassment.

However, some people may not know what exactly constitutes sexual harassment.

Allen Hutson, a labor and employment attorney at Crowe & Dunlevy, stopped by the studio to discuss the issues at hand.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says that “harassment does not have to be of a sexual nature, but can include remarks about a person’s sex. For example, it is illegal to harass a woman by making offensive comments about women in general.”

Hutson says that harasser does not have to be in a position of power. Instead, it can also be a coworker, client or customer.