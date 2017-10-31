Investigation launched after 7-year-old found wandering alone in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – A local police department is investigating after a 7-year-old boy was found wandering the streets of Tulsa.

Authorities tell FOX 23 that neighbors flagged down an officer after they spotted the child walking near Fifth and Yale around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.

“Came out to Yale, stopped a patrol car and asked if they could come back and help me,” one neighbor said.

Investigators say the boy was only wearing socks and a t-shirt when they found him.

Officers took the boy to his home and found two other children alone inside the home; an 11-year-old and a 13-year-old with special needs.

Police say the home did not have electricity, heat or edible food for the children.

“We can’t let that happen. I think that was one of the coldest nights so far this year,” said Cpl. Mark Kraft, with the Tulsa Police Department.

Authorities called the children’s mother, who they say came home in a Halloween costume.

So far, no arrests have been made but the children are now in state custody.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they plan to present their findings to the district attorney.