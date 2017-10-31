× “It kind of scares me,” Police investigating attempted robbery on Campus Corner

NORMAN, Okla. – Some students on OU’s campus are feeling on edge after hearing about an attempted armed robbery near the campus.

Police say a current OU student walking on Campus Corner after dinner Monday night was confronted by a man asking for money.

“The suspect went on to tell him that he was trying to get out-of-town and he needs some money to get out-of-town tomorrow, even pulling up his sleeves and telling him that he had cancer and that’s why he needed the money,” Sarah Jensen, with the Norman Police Department, said.

However, the victim kept telling the alleged suspect that he didn’t have any money. The alleged suspect persisted, telling the student that he could get cash from a nearby ATM.

“At that point, the suspect told the individual he had a handgun in his backpack. He never produced the handgun, but he did tell the victim at least twice he had the handgun but that he didn’t want to use it,” Jensen said.

Fortunately, the 20-year-old victim was able to run away from the scene.

“He said he was able to get away from the suspect and make it across the street onto campus and into the Fine Arts building,” Jensen said.

Norman police said the victim was not hurt during the incident, and say the victim did the right thing.

“He ran to safety and called 911. We just ask people to be aware of their surroundings especially since it’s getting dark a little bit earlier in the evenings,” Jensen said.

The alleged suspect is still on the loose, which has several students on edge.

“He wasn’t caught so that makes me feel a little more worried especially since I walk to school every day,” OU Student James Cameron said.

“I’m coming from a country where having a gun is a big deal and it kind of scares me that this kind of thing happens right at campus,” Nirav Modi, OU student, said.

Police describe the suspect as a black man with a straggly beard with gray hair in it. He had circular scars on his arms and was wearing a blue hoodie with yellow letters.

Norman police say they are waiting to get surveillance video from the nearby ATM.