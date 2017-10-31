× Law that bans minors from using indoor tanning beds goes into effect on Wednesday

OKLAHOMA CITY – A measure that makes it illegal for children to use an indoor tanning bed will go into effect on Wednesday.

According to the American Cancer Society, one in six high school girls will use a tanning device by their senior year.

Sen. Ervin Yen co-authored Senate Bill 765, which makes it illegal for any child under 18 to use a tanning bed.

“We know that the younger that you use these tanning beds, the greater the incidence of skin cancers caused, and skin cancers are the number one cancers in America,” said Yen, of District 40.

About a dozen other states allow tanning with parental or guardian consent for those under 18, but Yen doesn’t think that’s enough.

“When you look at those states, the teenage tanning did not decrease, and that’s the whole point. We’re trying to decrease teenage tanning,” Yen said.

Critics said that banning all minors from tanning beds could infringe on parents’ rights.

Despite those concerns, the bill was approved and signed into law.

The measure is set to go into effect on Nov. 1. Those violating the rule will be subject to a penalty.