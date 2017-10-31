M.E. releases cause, manner of death for 10-year-old boy who died after being shot with crossbow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. - The medical examiner has released the cause and manner of death of the 10-year-old boy who died after being shot with a crossbow earlier this month.

Just before 6 p.m. on Oct. 21st, deputies were called to a Lincoln County home in reference to two young boys being shot with a crossbow.

When officials arrived, they found a 10-year-old boy, identified as Austin Almanza, dead at the scene.

An 8-year-old boy, identified as Ayden Almanza, was injured by the crossbow. Officials say the crossbow was still in the 8-year-old’s arm when they arrived on scene.

Authorities learned that both victims were shot with a crossbow, using a broad head arrow.

Officials said a 13-year-old boy, not related to the victims, fired the crossbow, first striking the 10-year-old.

The arrow then traveled through the 10-year-old’s body, and hit the 8-year-old’s arm.

The 8-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital to be treated for his non-life-threatening injury.

The 13-year-old boy is in custody. He is being held at a juvenile detention center out of the county, officials said.

At this time, authorities are not identifying the 13-year-old suspect.

Officials said they are investigating the 10-year-old’s death as a homicide.

A YouCaring page has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses.

The Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner released the child's cause of death Monday.

According to the Shawnee News-Star, the medical examiner determined Austin died from a "crossbow bolt wound to the abdomen, perforating," with manner of death ruled as a homicide.

At this time, no other information on the case is available.