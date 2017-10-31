× Man wearing Halloween mask accused of robbing local tobacco shop

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are investigating after a man wearing a monkey mask robbed a smoke shop and held the clerk at gunpoint.

Officers say they were called to the Remington Discount Tobacco shop, located near N.E. 50th St. and Martin Luther King, on Monday.

According to police, the clerk was helping a customer at the drive through when she noticed a hooded figure at the register.

When she approached him, he turned around and she noticed he was wearing a monkey mask.

According to the police report, the suspect told the clerk to give him money or he would shoot.

The suspect cleared out the register and ran from the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Call CrimeStoppers at (405)-235-7300 if you have information that can help.