OU #5, OSU #11 in First College Football Playoff Ranking

Posted 7:05 pm, October 31, 2017, by

On the final day of October, the College Football Playoff Committee released its initial ranking. The list of 25 will be the first of six rankings released ahead of Selection Sunday.

The Oklahoma Sooners came in ranked at number five right outside the playoff’s top four.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys came in at number 11. The complete list is below:

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Clemson
  5. Oklahoma
  6. Ohio State
  7. Penn State
  8. TCU
  9. Wisconsin
  10. Miami
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. Washington
  13. Virginia Tech
  14. Auburn
  15. Iowa State
  16. Mississippi State
  17. USC
  18. UCF
  19. LSU
  20. NC State
  21. Stanford
  22. Arizona
  23. Memphis
  24. Michigan State
  25. Washington State

 