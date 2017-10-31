OU #5, OSU #11 in First College Football Playoff Ranking
On the final day of October, the College Football Playoff Committee released its initial ranking. The list of 25 will be the first of six rankings released ahead of Selection Sunday.
The Oklahoma Sooners came in ranked at number five right outside the playoff’s top four.
The Oklahoma State Cowboys came in at number 11. The complete list is below:
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Notre Dame
- Clemson
- Oklahoma
- Ohio State
- Penn State
- TCU
- Wisconsin
- Miami
- Oklahoma State
- Washington
- Virginia Tech
- Auburn
- Iowa State
- Mississippi State
- USC
- UCF
- LSU
- NC State
- Stanford
- Arizona
- Memphis
- Michigan State
- Washington State