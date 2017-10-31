Police identify deceased suspect killed after attempted robbery at apartment complex in N.W. OKC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Police have identified the deceased suspect who was killed after an attempted robbery at an apartment complex in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, officials say two men, one of whom was armed with a gun, approached 29-year-old Michael Maloy in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 1200 block of N.W. 18th.

The two men allegedly demanded Maloy’s car keys and his wallet.

Maloy told police he tried to run from the scene, but the two suspects caught up to him and began pistol-whipping him.

During the altercation, police say Maloy gained control of the gun and shot and killed one of the suspects.

The deceased suspect has since been identified as Michael Arterberry, 30.

The other suspect ran away from the scene and remains on the loose.

Officials say Maloy suffered significant injuries to his face and head.

He was rushed to the hospital in serious condition.

Officials say he is expected to be okay.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call the Homicide tip-line at 405/297-1200.