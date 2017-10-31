× Report lists safety grades for Oklahoma hospitals

OKLAHOMA CITY – A non-profit group released a report listing the safety grades for the hospitals Oklahoma.

What do you think of Oklahoma’s hospitals. Do you think they are safe?

Thanks to the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit founded by employers and health care providers, you may have your answer.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses national performance measures from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the Leapfrog Hospital Survey, the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the American Hospital Association’s Annual Survey and Health Information Technology Supplement.

Taken together, those performance measures produce a single letter grade representing a hospital’s overall performance in keeping patients safe from preventable harm and medical errors.

The Safety Grade includes 27 measures, all currently in use by national measurement and reporting programs.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade methodology has been peer-reviewed and published in the Journal of Patient Safety.

According to the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade list, none of the hospitals in Oklahoma received a failing grade.

You can see a full list of the hospitals and the grades received below:

Oklahoma City/Metro Area

St. Anthony Hospital – A

OU Medical Center – C

INTEGRIS Southwest Medical Center – D

INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center – B

AllianceHealth Deaconess – D

AllianceHealth Midwest – D

Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City – A

OU Medical Center Edmond – D

INTEGRIS Health Edmond – C

INTEGRIS Canadian Valley Hospital – C

Norman Regional Health System – Healthplex – B

Norman Regional Hospital – Porter Campus – A

St. Anthony Shawnee Hospital – A

Grady Memorial Hospital – B

Other hospitals in Oklahoma

INTEGRIS Grove Hospital – A

INTEGRIS Miami Hospital – A

Northeastern Health System – D

Eastar East Campus – D

EASTAR Health System – Main Campus – D

Hillcrest Hospital Claremore – C

McAlester Regional Health Center – C

Bailey Medical Center LLC – A

Saint Francis Hospital South – C

AHS Southcrest Hospital, LLC dba Hillcrest Hospital South – D

Saint Francis Hospital – C

St. John Medical Center – D

Hillcrest Medical Center – D

Oklahoma State University Medical Center – D

Alliance Health Durant – C

Mercy Hospital Ada – A

AllianceHealth Ponca City – A

Stillwater Medical Center – B

Mercy Hospital Ardmore – C

St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center – B

INTEGRIS Bass Baptist Health Center – B

Grady Memorial Hospital – B

Duncan Regional Hospital – A

Comanche County Memorial Hospital – C

Southwestern Medical Center – C

Jackson County Memorial Hospital – A

Great Plains Regional Medical Center – C

You can see more about the Oklahoma hospitals and the grade received here.

Read more about the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade here.