Southmoore High School student struck by vehicle on way to football practice

MOORE, Okla. – A local high school student was struck by a car Tuesday afternoon.

Initial reports indicate a student was struck by a vehicle at Southmoore High School around 2:15 p.m.

Moore police say the student was running to football practice when he was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot.

The student was knocked out for a short period of time.

Police say the student was transported to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.