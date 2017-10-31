Teacher’s discovery leads police to horrific case of child abuse

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – A Texas couple is facing charges after police say an investigation led them to a horrific case of child abuse.

Earlier this month, officers arrested 31-year-old James Chalkley after an elementary school teacher noticed bruises on a student’s back.

Once the investigation into the alleged abuse began, authorities say the evidence painted a disturbing picture.

One child told police that Chalkley shoved her head into a wall while 22-year-old Cheyanne Chalkley used a switch with thorns to hit her, a report by SBG San Antonio states.

The child also said that Chalkley would smear cat feces on their faces when he believed the children intentionally refused to clean it up.

The victims also told officers that Chalkley would use a shock collar on them, and that their skin would turn green afterward.

On Monday, police arrested Cheyanne Chalkley on two counts of injury to a child.