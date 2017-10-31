× Three-alarm fire called at North side apartments Halloween night

OKLAHOMA CITY – A three-alarm fire called at Riverchase Apartments in the metro Tuesday night.

The call went out at about 8:15p.m. to the complex at N. Pennsylvania Avenye near W. Hefner Road.

The fire started as a kitchen grease fire and quickly spread to the living room of one of the units.

Two of the people in that apartment were taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Firefighter say eight units, about half of the building, were evacuated.

Four of those were damaged with fire or water, the rest with smoke.

Crews called a three-alarm fire because of the intensity of the fire.

“Anytime we have an apartment building like this and we have a potential for a large loss of life or potential for a large loss or property, or if it looks like it’s going to be an extended operation, the incident commanders have that longevity to call additional resources,” said Oklahoma City Fire Department PIO Benny Fulkerson, “and our motto is when in doubt, send them out.”