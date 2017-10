× Thunder Lead Bucks 60-42 At Half

Both offense and defense were clicking for the Thunder, as the team jumped out to an 18 point lead to end the first half. Oklahoma City led 60-42 going into the locker room.

Through the first two quarters, Steven Adams led with 14 points, Paul George had 12 points, Russell Westbrook had 12 points, and Carmelo Anthony had another 10.